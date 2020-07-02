Left Menu
Group urges Noida Authority to address illegal parking woes

In a letter to Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, the Progressive Community Foundation (PCF) raised issues like roadside parking, which obstructs traffic and pedestrian movement and illegally parked vehicles and sought her intervention. "Noida being an industrial town and local conditions are managed by Noida Authority, we request your kind attention to plan the roadside parking specifically addresses the manner in which parking lots shall be determined and assigned," the PCF said.

Citing public woes, a non-government body on Thursday asked the Noida Authority to address parking-related issues in the city and also install CCTV cameras in commercial spaces where vehicles are parked. In a letter to Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, the Progressive Community Foundation (PCF) raised issues like roadside parking, which obstructs traffic and pedestrian movement and illegally parked vehicles and sought her intervention.

"Noida being an industrial town and local conditions are managed by Noida Authority, we request your kind attention to plan the roadside parking specifically addresses the manner in which parking lots shall be determined and assigned," the PCF said. The PCF, a volunteers' group working on traffic, pollution and civic issues in Gautam Buddh Nagar, said their main concern is that "not enough parking spaces are allotted to staff by commercial buildings", as most of the "buildings do not even have any parking facility".

The group also cited guidelines of the National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP) of India devised by the Ministry of Urban Development in 2006, which sets the tone for parking in the country. There are certain specific guidelines to be followed as per the ministry vide its notification dated March 28, 2007, which directed all states to incorporate specific provisions on parking in various cities and towns in tune with local conditions, it said. "The second issue is that roadside parking is being given on contract, and no limits assigned for such parking spaces. The contractor allows parking in more than allocated space and even allow two rows on parking in crowded streets, thus blocking the streets," the group said in the letter.

It also raised the need for installing parking meters and CCTV cameras at designated parking places in the city..

