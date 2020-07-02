Breaking chain of coronavirus infection a priority: Adityanath
Lucknow, Jul 2 ( PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday told Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a video conference that breaking the chain of coronavirus infection was a priority for his government. Presently, around 1 lakh workers are in quarantine in the state and they are being taken care of by surveillance teams, Yogi said.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-07-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 23:38 IST
Lucknow, Jul 2 ( PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday told Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a video conference that breaking the chain of coronavirus infection was a priority for his government. The meeting was held to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the Delhi-National Capital Region. It was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Delhi CM Arving Kejriwal.
Speaking on the steps taken by his government to tackle the pandemic, Yogi said a screening campaign has been launched in six districts of the Meerut division on the lines of the pulse polio drive under which rapid antigen tests will be conducted. As many as 80,000 kits have been made available to the Meerut division and teams constituted for it, he said in a statement, stressing that “breaking the chain of coronavirus infection” was his government’s priority. Each team will visit 50 houses daily and those infected would be admitted to hospitals, he said, adding that suspected cases will be sent to quarantine centres for testing. The CM said around 38 lakh workers from other states have returned to Uttar Pradesh and there was zero infection among them. Presently, around 1 lakh workers are in quarantine in the state and they are being taken care of by surveillance teams, Yogi said. Commenting on the occasion, Amit Shah said saving lives should be a priority for all, for which testing should be increased. According to the official statement, Shah said this will help check the spread of the infection and also save lives of those infected.
