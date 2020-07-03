Buy from neighbourhood shops, says Mumbai police commissioner

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday appealed people to patronize neighbourhood shops for essential shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic. There is night curfew in the city between 9 pm to 5 am and exception will be made only for medical or emergency services, he tweeted late in the night.

The authorities have already prohibited traveling beyond 2 km from one's house in the city to check the coronavirus spread. People should use neighbourhood shops for permitted purchases between 5 am to 9 pm, the commissioner said.

While traveling for permitted work, people should carry office ID or documents, Singh said..