It's just political vendetta, says Ahmed Patel on Priyanka Gandhi's eviction notice, ED questioning

Terming the probe against him in connection with Sandesara fraud case as 'political vendetta', Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials asked him 128 questions which were based on allegations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 03:59 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 03:59 IST
Congress leader Ahmed Patel speaks to reporters on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Terming the probe against him in connection with Sandesara fraud case as 'political vendetta', Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials asked him 128 questions which were based on allegations. Speaking to the reporters, Ahmed Patel said, "I was asked 128 questions which were based on allegations. They had no underlying proof. I replied to the questions, to their satisfaction. I think it's just about political harassment and it's political vendetta."

He further slammed the Centre for asking Priyanka Gandhi to vacate the bungalow on Lodhi Road as she no longer has Special Protection Group security. On the Centre's order to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asking to vacate government allotted accommodation within a month, he said, "You can find out how many BJP people are staying where they are not entitled to. Ex-MPs and MPs are living in Type-8 (bungalows). It's a double standard and nothing but political harassment."

A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday left from the residence of Ahmed Patel after questioning him in connection with Sandesara scam. This is the third round of questioning that ED has conducted with Patel pertaining to bank fraud and money laundering cases. "I don't know under whose pressure they're working," Patel added.

The officials reached Patel's 23, Mother Teresa Crescent home situated in the Lutyens' zone of central Delhi on Thursday morning. Patel's name surfaced during the investigation against Sandesara Group of Companies in the alleged bank loan fraud case. ED's investigation reveals that Sterling Biotech Ltd (SBL) Sandesara Group and its main promoters namely Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, and Deepti Sandesara have allegedly cheated more than Rs 14,500 crore.

Not only Ahmed Patel, his son, Faisal Patel, and his son-in-law, Irfan Siddiqui, have been named by a corporate executive being questioned by the ED in connection to a money laundering case. (ANI)

