KT Rama Rao lays foundation stone of Smart Data Centre in Hyderabad

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Smart Data Center as the first Tier IV Data Center in Narsingi Village, Ranga Reddy district of Hyderabad. National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) operating retail payments and settlement systems in India said that it is all geared up to launch its own Smart Data Center in Hyderabad.

Dilip Asbe, Managing Director and CEO, NPCI said, "We would like to thank IT Minister of Telangana for laying the foundation stone of our Smart Data Center. Our focus will always remain on enhancing acceptance infrastructure for digital payments so as to encourage customers towards digital transactions to achieve RBI and Government's less cash objective. With the Smart Data Center, we are happy to create more employment opportunities as well." Smart Data Center will be built as per the international Data Center standards and would be recognised as the first Tier IV Data Center, as per the release.

NPCI is building its own Smart Data Center to house the national critical set-up with a highly secured infrastructure. This center which is to be built with an estimated investment of around Rs 500 crores, will host major services under the 'Digital India' initiatives. With this center, Hyderabad will be one of the major hubs for processing payments with a value of almost Rs 15 lakh crore per month and transactions of about 4,000 million transactions per month. The proposed Smart Data Center designed in Tier-IV standards would ensure high availability up to 99.995 per cent and complied with fully redundant infrastructure even during natural calamities like earthquakes, cyclones, etc. and have a modular design for higher sustainability. It is going to be environment friendly with the adoption of green building features, rainwater harvesting and solar panels, read the release.

According to the release, the center is being built with an Internet of Things (IoT) based building management system that will have 8 layers of security system. The building would have the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.59 with high availability of power directly from the 33 Kilovolt grid. NPCI has engaged Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as its turnkey contractor for building the data center. (ANI)