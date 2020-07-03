Left Menu
Development News Edition

KT Rama Rao lays foundation stone of Smart Data Centre in Hyderabad

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Smart Data Center as the first Tier IV Data Center in Narsingi Village, Ranga Reddy district of Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-07-2020 05:29 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 05:29 IST
KT Rama Rao lays foundation stone of Smart Data Centre in Hyderabad
IT Minister of Telangana KT Rama Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Smart Data Center as the first Tier IV Data Center in Narsingi Village, Ranga Reddy district of Hyderabad. National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) operating retail payments and settlement systems in India said that it is all geared up to launch its own Smart Data Center in Hyderabad.

Dilip Asbe, Managing Director and CEO, NPCI said, "We would like to thank IT Minister of Telangana for laying the foundation stone of our Smart Data Center. Our focus will always remain on enhancing acceptance infrastructure for digital payments so as to encourage customers towards digital transactions to achieve RBI and Government's less cash objective. With the Smart Data Center, we are happy to create more employment opportunities as well." Smart Data Center will be built as per the international Data Center standards and would be recognised as the first Tier IV Data Center, as per the release.

NPCI is building its own Smart Data Center to house the national critical set-up with a highly secured infrastructure. This center which is to be built with an estimated investment of around Rs 500 crores, will host major services under the 'Digital India' initiatives. With this center, Hyderabad will be one of the major hubs for processing payments with a value of almost Rs 15 lakh crore per month and transactions of about 4,000 million transactions per month. The proposed Smart Data Center designed in Tier-IV standards would ensure high availability up to 99.995 per cent and complied with fully redundant infrastructure even during natural calamities like earthquakes, cyclones, etc. and have a modular design for higher sustainability. It is going to be environment friendly with the adoption of green building features, rainwater harvesting and solar panels, read the release.

According to the release, the center is being built with an Internet of Things (IoT) based building management system that will have 8 layers of security system. The building would have the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.59 with high availability of power directly from the 33 Kilovolt grid. NPCI has engaged Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as its turnkey contractor for building the data center. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Woman dies after giving birth to stillborn in Hapur, family accuses Community Health Centre of negligence

A woman died on Thursday after giving birth to a stillborn at the Community Health Centre in Hapur. The family accused the centre of negligence. It seemed delivery was earlier attempted, the childs head was dangling out of her body. We some...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Casual Dining Group closes 91 sites and axes 1,900 jobs httpson.ft.com38o1QDD - UK government...

U.S. coronavirus cases hit new global record, rising almost 55,000 in single day

The United States reported nearly 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the largest daily increase any country has ever reported, according to a Reuters tally. A surge in coronavirus cases across the United States over the past week has pu...

Report: Players held secret workouts, games in Florida

Secret workouts and games involving Major League Baseball players were held between March and July in Florida, The Athletic reported on Thursday. The underground activities were held at Cresseys Sports Performance in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020