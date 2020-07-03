Muslim body urges Maha govt to equip abattoirs for Bakri Eid
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2020 09:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 09:27 IST
The All India Jamiatul Quresh has urged the Maharashtra government to make necessary arrangements at government-run abattoirs for the upcoming Bakri Eid festival. Bakri Eid will be celebrated across the country on August 1.
"We have asked the state government to set up shelter sheds for livestock keeping in mind the monsoon season and also arrange for security, electricity and water supply," said Imran Babu Qureshi, the national vice-president of the All India Jamiatul Quresh. Apart from this, the organisation has also sought the deployment of veterinarians and doctors for emergencies, he said, adding that the abattoirs should charge a regular fee for their services.
Social distancing norms should be strictly followed, to prevent overcrowding in markets at Mumbai and Pune amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while civic bodies should make provisions to set up ward-wise markets for sale of animals, Qureshi said. Moreover, the government should also issue transport permits to ferry livestock from other states as per norms, he added.
