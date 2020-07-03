Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

11:24 a.m. Highest single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases reported in India with total case tally rising to 6,25,544. 10:39 a.m. Ahead of the monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar appeals to all the MLAs to get themselves tested for the COVID-19 infection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 12:01 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 11:27 a.m.

India's services sector activity contracts for fourth successive month in June, says PMI. 11:24 a.m.

Highest single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases reported in India with total case tally rising to 6,25,544. 11:13 a.m.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant has says the resumption of domestic tourism will kickstart the coastal state's economy. 11:06 a.m.

Zydus says potential COVID-19 vaccine gets DGCI nod for human trials. 10:39 a.m.

Ahead of the monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar appeals to all the MLAs to get themselves tested for the COVID-19 infection. 10:23 a.m.

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been tested for coronavirus after falling sick as country's cricket board announced that he will not compete in the remainder of the intra-squad warm-up match. 9:49 a.m. The dark cloud of the coronavirus has a silver lining which presents opportunities for South Africa to reset its economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa says.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

LG Chem to produce Tesla batteries in S.Korea this year as demand grows - source

South Koreas LG Chem Ltd plans to start producing batteries for Tesla Inc vehicles at a domestic factory this year after the U.S. electric carmaker raised orders to cope with demand, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.Tesla is...

Treat as representation PIL for obtaining plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients: HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre and the AAP government to make it mandatory to obtain plasma from patients who recovered from COVID-19 either at home or at a hospital and directed ...

561 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

561 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,106 on Friday, the Department of Information and Public Relations DIPR, Odisha government said. According to officials, a total numbe...

Greece: Construction begins on major development project

Greeces prime minister on Friday inaugurated the start of construction work on a long-delayed major development project at the prime seaside site of the old Athens airport. Kyriakos Mitsotakis hailed the start of work as a major step in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020