Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 11:27 a.m.

India's services sector activity contracts for fourth successive month in June, says PMI. 11:24 a.m.

Highest single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases reported in India with total case tally rising to 6,25,544. 11:13 a.m.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant has says the resumption of domestic tourism will kickstart the coastal state's economy. 11:06 a.m.

Zydus says potential COVID-19 vaccine gets DGCI nod for human trials. 10:39 a.m.

Ahead of the monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar appeals to all the MLAs to get themselves tested for the COVID-19 infection. 10:23 a.m.

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been tested for coronavirus after falling sick as country's cricket board announced that he will not compete in the remainder of the intra-squad warm-up match. 9:49 a.m. The dark cloud of the coronavirus has a silver lining which presents opportunities for South Africa to reset its economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa says.