Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCW received 2043 complaints of crimes against women in June, highest in 8 months

The number of complaints received in June have been highest since September last year when 2,379 complaints were received, the data showed. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma attributed the rise in complaints to the increased activity of the commission on social media platforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 12:21 IST
NCW received 2043 complaints of crimes against women in June, highest in 8 months

The NCW received 2,043 complaints of crimes committed against women in June, the highest in the last eight months. According to the NCW data, 452 complaints were received of domestic violence in June alone.

Out of the 2043 complaints, the highest number were received under the 'Right to live with dignity' at 603. The 'Right to live with dignity' takes into account the emotional abuse of women. The number of complaints received in June have been highest since September last year when 2,379 complaints were received, the data showed.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma attributed the rise in complaints to the increased activity of the commission on social media platforms. "The complaints have increased because we are very active on social media now and we are registering cases from Twitter and other social media platforms too. We have a WhatsApp number for reporting cases which was not in place earlier. People know that we are helping and that's why they have more faith in us," Sharma told PTI.

The second highest number of complaints were received under the 'Protection of Women against Domestic Violence' at 452, the data showed. Sharma similarly attributed the increase in domestic violence complaints due to the active presence of NCW on social media.

"Same is with the cases of domestic violence. We advertised on Doordarshan at prime time to make women aware of the ways in which they could reach us and also started our emergency WhatsApp helpline number which is an easy way for women to reach out to us. This is the reason why numbers have increased," she said. There were 252 complaints under harassment of married women and dowry harassment followed by 194 complaints of outraging modesty of women and molestation, the data showed.

The NCW data showed that 113 complaints of police apathy towards women and 100 complaints of cyber crime have been received. As many as 78 complaints of rape and attempt to rape were received while 38 complaints of sexual harassment were received in June, the data showed.

Sharma encouraged women to reach out to the NCW whenever they wanted. "The NCW is working for the wellbeing and empowerment of women so they can reach us anytime, any day," she added.

In May, 1,500 complaints were received by the NCW while in April 800 complaints were received and in March 1,347 complaints were received. In February, 1,424 complaints were received while in January 1,462 complaints were received, the data showed. In December, 1,402 complaints were received while in November 1,642 and in October 1,885 complaints were received, the data showed.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

LG Chem to produce Tesla batteries in S.Korea this year as demand grows - source

South Koreas LG Chem Ltd plans to start producing batteries for Tesla Inc vehicles at a domestic factory this year after the U.S. electric carmaker raised orders to cope with demand, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.Tesla is...

Treat as representation PIL for obtaining plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients: HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre and the AAP government to make it mandatory to obtain plasma from patients who recovered from COVID-19 either at home or at a hospital and directed ...

561 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

561 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,106 on Friday, the Department of Information and Public Relations DIPR, Odisha government said. According to officials, a total numbe...

Greece: Construction begins on major development project

Greeces prime minister on Friday inaugurated the start of construction work on a long-delayed major development project at the prime seaside site of the old Athens airport. Kyriakos Mitsotakis hailed the start of work as a major step in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020