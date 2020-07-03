Left Menu
Ladakhis claim China has occupied Indian land, PM says otherwise, someone is lying: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over Chinese intrusions at the LAC, saying while Ladakhis claim that China has taken their land, the PM says otherwise and someone is "lying". Gandhi has accused the prime minister of "surrendering" Indian land to China and "lying" on the border standoff issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 14:11 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over Chinese intrusions at the LAC, saying while Ladakhis claim that China has taken their land, the PM says otherwise and someone is "lying". "Ladakhis say: China took our land. PM says: Nobody took our land. Obviously, someone is lying," he wrote on a Twitter.

Gandhi also shared the voices of some Ladakhis in a video alleging that the Chinese have occupied Indian territory in Ladakh. The former Congress chief's dig came on a day when Modi visited Nimu, a forward location in Leh to interact with the personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

Accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the prime minister reached Leh around 9.30 am, sources said, adding that Modi was briefed by senior Army officers. Gandhi has accused the prime minister of "surrendering" Indian land to China and "lying" on the border standoff issue.

