Bravery shown by you has sent message about India's strength: PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh

Bravery shown by you has sent message about India's strength: PM Modi to soldiers in LadakhPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 14:51 IST
Paying tributes to the 20 Army men killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in east Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the bravery shown by the soldiers has sent a message about the strength of India
Addressing Army, Air Force, and ITBP personnel during his surprise visit to Ladakh, he said India's resolve for 'atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) becomes stronger because of you and your strong resolve
He told the person that their will power is as strong and firm as the Himalayas and the whole country is proud of them.
