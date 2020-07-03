C'garh: Robbers shoot dead cash van driver, loot Rs 13 lakh
Unidentified robbers on Friday looted Rs 13 lakh from a cash van after shooting dead its driver and injuring a security guard in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh, police said. The incident took place at around 2 pm at Azad Chowk in Kirodimal Nagar when the cash van had arrived to replenish a State Bank of India ATM, Raigarh Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said.
"Two men reached the spot in a motorcycle and fired six rounds with a firearm at van driver Arvind Patel and guard Vinod Patel and fled with Rs 13 lakh. While Arvind died on the spot, Vinod is in hospital in a serious condition," said Verma. Two cash custodians present in the van escaped unhurt, the official added.
"CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to nab the culprits," he said..
