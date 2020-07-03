PM Modi condoles death of Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan accident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Sikh pilgrims who were killed in an accident in Pakistan.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Sikh pilgrims who were killed in an accident in Pakistan. "Pained by the tragic demise of Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan. My thoughts are with their families and friends in this hour of grief. I pray that those pilgrims injured recover at the earliest," Modi tweeted.
At least 19 Sikh pilgrims were killed and at least 8 people were injured after a passenger bus they were travelling in collided with a passenger train on Friday, reported Pakistani media citing officials. The coaster was carrying Sikh pilgrims, who were reportedly returning from Nankana Sahib in Punjab, reported Geo News citing rescue officials. The accident took place at a train crossing without a barrier. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Sikh
- Pakistan
- Geo News
- Punjab
- Nankana Sahib
ALSO READ
Deeply grateful for overwhelming support shown by global community for India's membership to UNSC: PM Narendra Modi
Deeply grateful for the overwhelming support shown by global community for India's membership of UN Security Council, says PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi to launch 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' to boost livelihood opportunities in rural India
Pakistan Army says 4 civilians killed in firing by Indian forces along LoC
India will turn COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity, become self-reliant and reduce its imports: PM Narendra Modi