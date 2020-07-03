Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lok Sabha Secretariat issues guidelines on holding meetings of parliamentary panels

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday issued guidelines on holding meetings of parliamentary standing committees with the physical presence of members in Parliament House with some restrictions, as the government explores the possibility of convening the monsson session in August-end or September amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:26 IST
Lok Sabha Secretariat issues guidelines on holding meetings of parliamentary panels

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday issued guidelines on holding meetings of parliamentary standing committees with the physical presence of members in Parliament House with some restrictions, as the government explores the possibility of convening the monsson session in August-end or September amid the coronavirus pandemic. In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, chairpersons of various panels had requested both Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu for holding virtual meetings, but were not granted permission.

In its guidelines, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said, "With further relaxations in the lockdown made with effect from July 1, the sittings of the parliamentary committees can now be held while observing some restrictions." The secretariat has instructed that seating arrangement in the committee room may be made strictly adhering to the social distancing norm of six feet. Arrangements should be made for sanitiser at the entrance of the committee room. No printed material should be used for the purpose of sitting and all documents related to the sitting should be sent to the members in soft form, the Lok Sabha secretariat said, adding that the ministry/department appearing for the evidence before the panel is advised against bringing any material, including annual reports or bags for the members.

"Ministry/Departments appearing before the committee may be advised to restrict the number of officials to a maximum of five," the notification reads. In case a ministry is compelled to bring more officials, arrangements may be made for their sitting in the lobby, it said.

The secretariat has also restricted the entry of its officials for verbatim recording of the standing committees meetings and has rather instructed to make arrangements for audio recording of the meetings. Sources said meetings of parliamentary committee is an exercise to make Parliament ready for holding the monsoon session with physical presence of members. They further said both Birla and Naidu have held several rounds of discussions on how to hold the monsoon session amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government is exploring the possibility of holding the monsoon session of parliament starting from last week of August or first week of September with the physical presence of members during proceedings, sources said on Wednesday. However, sources said in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus nothing has been finalised yet and it is will be difficult to specify how the session will be held while adhering to social distancing norms.

Parliament stopped functioning on March 23 after the budget session was adjourned sine die prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It resumed functioning this week with a meeting of the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Parliament Annexe.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Women with history of pregnancy not eligible to donate plasma in Delhi, doctors tell why

Women who have either conceived or delivered babies in the past are not eligible to donate plasma as per the norms issued by authorities here as a certain type of antibody, which may have developed during the pregnancy, might harm the recip...

Kate Beckinsale gives epic response to troll who criticised her for dating younger men

English actor Kate Beckinsale clapped back at several trolls after they took to the comments section of her Instagram and critiqued her love life. According to Fox News, the 46-year-old star posted an innocent video of her and her cat Olive...

Shah chairs meeting to review preparedness to tackle flood situation in country

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting here on Friday to review preparedness with respect to dealing with flood situation in major flood-prone river basins in the country during the monsoon. He directed officials to develop...

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Alwar in Raj; tremors felt in north India, Delhi-NCR

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Alwar district in Rajasthan on Friday, tremors of which were felt in parts of north India including Delhi-NCR, the National Centre for Seismology said. According to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020