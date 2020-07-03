Left Menu
Development News Edition

No Shravani Mela this year, Jharkhand HC allows 'virtual Darshan' of Pooja at Deoghar temple

Jharkhand High Court has allowed for 'Virtual Darshan' of Pooja performed at Deoghar Temple during Sawan, an auspicious month dedicated the lord Shiva, said Jharkhand's advocate general Rajiv Ranjan on Friday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:36 IST
No Shravani Mela this year, Jharkhand HC allows 'virtual Darshan' of Pooja at Deoghar temple
Jharkhand's advocate general Rajiv Ranjan. Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand High Court has allowed for 'Virtual Darshan' of Pooja performed at Deoghar Temple during Sawan, an auspicious month dedicated the lord Shiva, said Jharkhand's advocate general Rajiv Ranjan on Friday. Ranjan said that the court ruled out the opening temple for devotees and organizing Shravani Mela considering the state government's argument in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Jharkhand government told the court that organizing Shravani Mela at Deoghar temple is not possible during COVID-19 pandemic. After hearing government concerns, HC gave the order for the arrangements of 'Online or Virtual Darshan'. Government has been instructed to complete all necessary preparations," Ranjan said. "We have ordered for not allowing any congregation at religious places till July 30 even though the MHA has allowed the opening of such places from June 8. Temple is closed but worshipping by priests are continuing in it. Court has directed for virtual darshan. It will be telecasted live. There will be virtual pooja, as per the court order. It will be in accordance with the court's order," he added.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had filed the PIL demanding the opening of the temple for devotees as it is the matter of faith. The high court had sought answers from the government during the previous hearings and reserved the verdict which it gave on July 3. The state government had on July 2 itself has postponed the World famous 'Shravani Mela' (which usually held during this time of year) at Deoghar due to COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Hemant Soren had also instructed Deputy Commissioners of Deoghar and Dumka districts to implement guidelines strictly. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

J-K's COVID-19 tally crosses 8,000-mark; death toll reaches 119

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 8,000-mark on Friday with 170 fresh infections, while the death toll in the Union Territory reached 119 following the demise of four patients, officials said. The four fata...

Naidu holds talks with officials regarding seating arrangements in RS during Parl's monsoon session

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu held discussions with officials on Friday on various options for conducting the proceedings of the Upper House during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, as only 127 members can be accommodated ...

Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits Alwar in Raj; tremors felt in north India, Delhi-NCR

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Alwar district in Rajasthan on Friday, tremors of which were felt in parts of north India including Delhi-NCR, the National Centre for Seismology said. &#160;&#160; According to the NCS,...

Turkish suspect tells court Ghosn mused on Hollywood movie of escape from Japan

A Turkish jet executive on trial over Carlos Ghosns dramatic escape from Japan told a court on Friday that the former Nissan boss spoke about Hollywood making a movie of his getaway as he flew in a private jet to Beirut.Ghosn, once a leadin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020