Left Menu
Development News Edition

JEE, NEET exams postponed to September: HRD Minister

Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday announced that JEE and NEET examinations have been postponed and will now be held in September, keeping in view the safety of students amid COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 20:31 IST
JEE, NEET exams postponed to September: HRD Minister
Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Photo credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Union Human Resources Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday announced that JEE and NEET examinations have been postponed and will now be held in September, keeping in view the safety of students amid COVID-19 pandemic. The JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6 while JEE advanced exam will take place on September 27. NEET examination will be held on September 13.

"Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone JEE and NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between Sept 1-6, JEE Advanced exam will be held on Sept 27 and NEET examination will be held on Sept 13," Nishank tweeted. In a video message on Thursday, the HRD Minister had said he has been receiving requests from students appearing for JEE and NEET exams and from their parents through social media, e-mails and other means to the ministry to postpone these examinations looking at the present situation.

On May 7, it was announced that JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted on August 23. Nishank had earlier announced the NEET exam will be held on 26 July while the IIT-JEE (Main) examination will be held on 18, 20, 21, 22, and 23 July.

NEET is the qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programs in Indian medical and dental colleges. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) while the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) is for admission into the premier IITs. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland bans sale, consumption of dog meat

The Nagaland government on Friday banned the sale and consumption of dog meat, in a significant decision amid concerns over cruelty to animals. The decision to ban commercial import and trading of dogs, and sale of dog meat, both cooked and...

Messages claiming Iran nuclear site fire deepen mystery

An online video and messages purportedly claiming responsibility for a fire that analysts say damaged a centrifuge assembly plant at Irans underground Natanz nuclear site deepened the mystery Friday around the incident. The multiple, differ...

Two policemen die of coronavirus infection in Mumbai

A 50-year-old assistant policeinspector and a head constable posted in Mumbai have died dueto COVID-19, officials said on FridayThe assistant police inspector is the second officerfrom the Mumbai police force to die due to coronavirusinfect...

As COVID-19 numbers rise, Guj CM, Dy CM to tour Surat on Sat

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani will visit Surat on Saturday to take stock of the COVID-19 situation there since the diamond hub is emerging as the second outbreak hotspot in the state after Ahmedabad. Over 5,400 COVID-19 cases have bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020