Saddened to hear about death of 19 Pakistani Sikh pilgrims: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said he was saddened to hear about the death of 19 Sikh pilgrims in an accident after a visit to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan. "Saddened to hear about the railway accident in Pakistan's Punjab. 19 Sikh pilgrims have unfortunately lost their lives. May Waheguru grant peace to the deceased and give strength to their families. RIP," Singh tweeted.

At least 19 Pakistani Sikh pilgrims were killed when a mini-bus carrying them rammed into a passenger train at a railway crossing in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that he was also deeply saddened to know about the tragedy.

"Deeply saddened to know of a tragedy that befell a Pakistani #Sikh family that was on their way to pilgrimage. 19 members of the family, as learnt, lost lives when their van rammed into a train at a crossing.May Gurusahab grant peace to the departed souls & strength to their kin," Badal said in his tweet. Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also condoled the death of Pakistani Sikh pilgrims.

"Heartfelt condolences to the Pakistani #Sikh family, which lost 19 members today, when they were on their way home from #NankanaSahib. The tragedy occured when their van rammed into a train at an unmanned crossing near Sheikhupura. May Gurusahab grant peace to the departed souls," she tweeted.