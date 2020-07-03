Four more COVID-19 deaths in Haryana, 494 fresh cases

Haryana on Friday reported four more COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 255 as 494 fresh cases took the total number of infections in the state to 16,003. All the four deaths were reported from Faridabad, taking the number of fatalities in the district to 87, according to the state Health department's daily bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 4,057, while 11,691 patients have been discharged after recovery, it said. The recovery rate on Friday was at 73.06 per cent.

Of the fresh cases, 156 are in Faridabad, 130 in Gurgaon, 46 in Sonipat, 38 in Rewari and 20 are in Nuh..