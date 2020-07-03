More than 50 pc of India's population 25 yrs or older: Survey

More than 50 per cent of India's population is now 25 years or older, according to a latest survey. People under the age of 25 years constitute 46.9 per cent of the country's population, said recently released Sample Registration System 2018, prepared by the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India.

The population under 25 years of age includes 47.4 per cent male and 46.3 per cent female. However, in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, the population under this age bracket is marginally higher than the national average.

With the highest fertility rate of 3.2 per cent, Bihar has the highest proportion of its population below 25 years of age at 57.2 per cent. Uttar Pradesh has 52.7 per cent of its population under 25 years of age. It has the second-highest fertility rate in the country at 2.9 per cent. With a fertility rate of 1.7 per cent, Kerala has 37.4 per cent of its population aged below 25 years.

The fertility rate is measured on the basis of the average number of children per woman. Due to a low fertility rate in urban areas, the population under the age of 25 years is less there as compared to rural areas.

Bihar has the highest birth rate at 26.2 per cent and Andaman and Nicobar Islands the lowest at 11.2 per cent. Chhattisgarh has the highest death rate at 8 per cent and Delhi the lowest at 3.3 per cent. The birth rate is calculated per one thousand of the population.

The death rate in India has witnessed a significant decline over the last four decades from 14.9 per cent in 1971 to 6.2 per cent in 2018. The decline has been steeper in rural areas. In the last decade, the death rate has declined at an all-India level from 7.3 per cent to 6.2 per cent.

The corresponding decline in rural areas is from 7.8 per cent to 6.7 per cent and in urban areas from 5.8 per cent to 5.1 per cent. The birth rate is a crude measure of fertility of a population and a crucial determinant of population growth. India's birth rate has declined drastically over the last four decades from 36.9 per cent in 1971 to 20.0 per cent in 2018.

The rural-urban differential has also narrowed. However, the birth rate has continued to be higher in rural areas compared to urban areas in the last four decades.