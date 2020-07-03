Chandigarh reports 4 new coronavirus cases today
Chandigarh on Friday reported 4 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 454.ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-07-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 21:52 IST
Chandigarh on Friday reported 4 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 454. India reported the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.
The country's coronavirus count has risen to 6,25,544 cases of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. 379 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths due to the infection to 18,213. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandigarh
- Union Territory
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Vande Bharat mission: Special flight with 116 Indians from Auckland return to Chandigarh
Chandigarh's COVID-19 cases stand at 373
Bodies of 3 soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash reach Chandigarh, Amarinder pays tributes
Chandigarh University Ranks Amongst the Top 100 Engineering & Management Institutions of India in NIRF Ranking 2020 Released by MHRD
43,382 migrants sent home from Chandigarh through Shramik special trains