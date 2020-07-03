Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus: Record single-day rise of 2,207 cases in Thane on Fri

Neighbouring Palghar reported 966 cases and five deaths during the day, taking the count to 6,732 and toll to 142, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:18 IST
Virus: Record single-day rise of 2,207 cases in Thane on Fri

Thane district on Friday saw a record single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 2,207 people tested positive, with Kalyan-Dombivali accounting for 564 of them, an official said. The district's COVID-19 count now stands at 38,594 while 46 deaths during the day, including 17 in Thane city and eight in Navi Mumbai, took the toll to 1,176, he added.

Of the 2027 cases, Kalyan Dombivali accounted for 564, Thane city 420, Mira Bhayander 276, Navi Mumbai 257, Ambernath 101, Bhiwandi 62, Badlapur 48 and Thane Rural 108, he said. "Now Thane city has 9,950 cases, Kalyan 8,049, MBMC 3,885, NMMC 7,345, Ulhasagar 2,347, Bhiwandi 2,173, Ambernath 2,032, Badlapur 906 and Thane Rural 1,907," he said.

"As on Friday, the death toll in Thane city was 369, KDMC 130, MBMC 152, NMMC 232, UMC 49, BNMC 118, Ambernath 57, Badlapur 15 and Thane Rural 54," the official added. Neighbouring Palghar reported 966 cases and five deaths during the day, taking the count to 6,732 and toll to 142, an official said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Search ops launched in J-K's Kathua after reports of 'suspected movement' along IB

Security forces launched a search operation on Friday following reports of suspected movement in the riverine areas along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua-Samba sector, officials said. Some people informed the police...

Killing of newly-married woman: trial to be fast-tracked

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said the trial in the murder of an 18- year-old newly-married woman in Jalna district will be conducted in a fast-track court. Deshmukh made the announcement after the NCPs state women wing ...

Redskins reviewing name, change reportedly forthcoming

The Washington Redskins announced Friday that they will undergo a through review of the teams name, and sources told The Washington Post that the team is likely to change its name and mascot. The switch could potentially occur in time for t...

Prehistoric ochre mining operation found in submerged Mexican caves

Researchers diving into dark submerged caves on Mexicos Yucatan Peninsula have found evidence of an ambitious mining operation starting 12,000 years ago and lasting two millennia for red ochre, an earth mineral pigment prized by prehistoric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020