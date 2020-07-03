Virus: Record single-day rise of 2,207 cases in Thane on Fri

Thane district on Friday saw a record single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as 2,207 people tested positive, with Kalyan-Dombivali accounting for 564 of them, an official said. The district's COVID-19 count now stands at 38,594 while 46 deaths during the day, including 17 in Thane city and eight in Navi Mumbai, took the toll to 1,176, he added.

Of the 2027 cases, Kalyan Dombivali accounted for 564, Thane city 420, Mira Bhayander 276, Navi Mumbai 257, Ambernath 101, Bhiwandi 62, Badlapur 48 and Thane Rural 108, he said. "Now Thane city has 9,950 cases, Kalyan 8,049, MBMC 3,885, NMMC 7,345, Ulhasagar 2,347, Bhiwandi 2,173, Ambernath 2,032, Badlapur 906 and Thane Rural 1,907," he said.

"As on Friday, the death toll in Thane city was 369, KDMC 130, MBMC 152, NMMC 232, UMC 49, BNMC 118, Ambernath 57, Badlapur 15 and Thane Rural 54," the official added. Neighbouring Palghar reported 966 cases and five deaths during the day, taking the count to 6,732 and toll to 142, an official said.