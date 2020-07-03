Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's good news for transgender community: Activists on govt efforts for their recruitment in paramilitary forces

Members of the transgender community have welcomed the government's efforts for their recruitment in central paramilitary forces and sought equal opportunities in other sectors too. It is time we too are given the same priority,” she said. Another activist for transgender rights, Pushpa Mai, said the ministry should also consider recruiting transgenders in lower ranks in the forces.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:18 IST
It's good news for transgender community: Activists on govt efforts for their recruitment in paramilitary forces
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Members of the transgender community have welcomed the government's efforts for their recruitment in central paramilitary forces and sought equal opportunities in other sectors too. "This is big news for us and I welcome it. I hope it goes through. After such a long time, we are being heard," said Meera Parida, a member of the transgender community and the founder of NGO SAKHA.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought time-bound "comments", in favour or against, from the five paramilitary or Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) so that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) can be intimated whether or not to include the transgender category in the soon-to-be published notification for this year's CAPFs Assistant Commandants (ACs) exam. The AC is the entry-level officer rank in the five CAPFS of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The transgender community has been demanding equality of opportunity and non-discriminatory policies for decades, Parida said. "Whether it is the education sector, job sector, or political platforms, people of our community should be given opportunities based on their education and calibre. We have seen that many other marginalised communities have been given priority by the government. It is time we too are given the same priority," she said.

Another activist for transgender rights, Pushpa Mai, said the ministry should also consider recruiting transgenders in lower ranks in the forces. "It's good news for our transgender community. However, the number of transgenders completing graduation and competing in UPSC-held competitive examinations is very small. If the ministry also considers transgenders in lower ranks such as that of soldiers, cooks, etc. in the forces, larger number of transgenders can apply and be appointed," said Mai, the founder of Nai Bhor in Jaipur.

Activists said the government needs to bring transgender persons into the mainstream. All policies -- whether it is for education, employment, or, in the current situation, on COVID-19 relief -- need to factor in the special situation and needs of the community, they said.

"We need a huge expansion of opportunities for them and other marginalised groups to truly become a society that respects diversity," said Akhila Sivadas, Executive Director, Centre for Advocacy and Research.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Search ops launched in J-K's Kathua after reports of 'suspected movement' along IB

Security forces launched a search operation on Friday following reports of suspected movement in the riverine areas along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua-Samba sector, officials said. Some people informed the police...

Killing of newly-married woman: trial to be fast-tracked

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said the trial in the murder of an 18- year-old newly-married woman in Jalna district will be conducted in a fast-track court. Deshmukh made the announcement after the NCPs state women wing ...

Redskins reviewing name, change reportedly forthcoming

The Washington Redskins announced Friday that they will undergo a through review of the teams name, and sources told The Washington Post that the team is likely to change its name and mascot. The switch could potentially occur in time for t...

Prehistoric ochre mining operation found in submerged Mexican caves

Researchers diving into dark submerged caves on Mexicos Yucatan Peninsula have found evidence of an ambitious mining operation starting 12,000 years ago and lasting two millennia for red ochre, an earth mineral pigment prized by prehistoric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020