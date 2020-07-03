Left Menu
Cong-led UDF in Kerala in shambles, says CPI-M

Once the Jose K Mani faction makes clear its political stand, we will discuss the matter in the Left Democratic Front initially and take a decision accordingly," Balakrishnan said when asked about making the rebel faction its ally. Balakrishnan was briefing media after the state secretariat meeting and said the party aims to defeat the BJP Front and the 'Congress-Muslim LeagueJamaat-e-Islami Front' in the upcoming locl body elections.

The CPI(M)'s Kerala unit on Friday claimed the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is in shambles and theLeft Front will take a decision on the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) after it makes clear its political stand. CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said infighting was not a new phenomenon which is "quite common" in the UDF and it was not the responsibility of the Left to bring them out of their mess.

A political drama has been ensuingin the UDF after the Jose K Mani faction of KC(M) refused to honour an alleged agreement with regard to power-sharing of a Panchayat President post in Kottayam district. There were also reports suggesting that the Jose K Mani faction was warming up to the Left Front after being at loggerheads with the UDF leadership.

In a U-turn, the Opposition UDF on Wednesday said the KC(M) faction led by Jose K Mani had not been ousted, but had only been asked to keep away from the front meetings. The volte-face came two days after UDF convener Benny Behanan announced that the front had decided to oust the Jose faction following its refusal to honour the agreement.

"For the Left Front, a political stand is a must and as of now, we have not held discussion with any political party for alliance. Once the Jose K Mani faction makes clear its political stand, we will discuss the matter in the Left Democratic Front initially and take a decision accordingly," Balakrishnan said when asked about making the rebel faction its ally.

Balakrishnan was briefing media after the state secretariat meeting and said the party aims to defeat the BJP Front and the 'Congress-Muslim LeagueJamaat-e-Islami Front' in the upcoming locl body elections. "We plan to cooperate with anyone who is ready to tackle the BJP-led Front and the front led byCongress-Muslim LeagueJamaat-e-Islami in the upcoming local body elections," Balakrishnan said.

Going back to the issues in the UDF, Balakrishnan said the UDF was acting like a school headmaster by asking KC (M) faction to stay out of the meeting. "Infighting is quite common inside the UDF and they are in shambles.

That's why now Chennithala says the KC(M) faction was not ousted. Is he playing a headmaster and school children? Is he saying that the faction was just asked to stand outsidethe 'classroom'? Even in the previous UDF government, it was full of infighting," Balakrishnan said.

He reiterated his earlier claim that the Kerala Congress has a wide follower base and said each party has their own regions with influence. "If they are planning to return to the UDF, why should we interfere? It's not our responsibility to solve the issues inside UDF and bring them out of their mess," Balakrishnan said.

He also made it clear that there were no differences between the CPI(M) and its major ally CPI in the state and all decisions will be taken only after proper discussion within the LDF. As per the agreement, the Jose faction was allowed to hold the post of Panchayat President for eight months and the faction led by party working chairman, P J Joseph for the remaining six months.

However, after their term, the Jose faction refused to resign, prompting the UDF to take action. Jose K Mani has said his party has not held discussions with any fronts and will take an appropriate decision when the time is right.PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

