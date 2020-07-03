2 women, man held for honey-trapping businessman to extort money from him

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:39 IST
Two women and a 26-year-old man have been arrested from east Delhi's Krishna Nagar area for allegedly honey-trapping a businessman to extort money from him, police said on Friday. The man has been identified as Afroz. All the three were residents of Delhi's Rohtash Nagar, they said. On Thursday, a woman filed a rape case at Krishna Nagar police station where she alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a 52-year-old man on the pretext of providing a job, a senior police officer said. Thereafter, the police apprehended the man. "The police found variations in the statement of the complainant. Later, it came to light that the complainant was demanding money from the man," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said. The complainant also told the police about another woman, whom she introduced as her elder sister. However, when the other woman was interrogated, it was found that she was not the complainant's sister, police said. When the complainant was further interrogated, she disclosed that she had hatched a plan along with the two others (the other woman and the man) to trap the businessman, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, in a sexual harassment case to extort money. The accused had demanded Rs 20 lakh to settle the case, the DCP said. He added that the accused had already extorted Rs five lakh from the businessman. The accused have registered similar cases in various city police stations. The police said they have recovered Rs one lakh was from their possession and further investigation is underway.

