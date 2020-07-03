Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agra: Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown

Taj Mahal is set to reopen for tourists on July 6, after being shut for around three months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-07-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 22:50 IST
Agra: Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6 amid relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown
Taj Mahal to reopen on July 6. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taj Mahal is set to reopen for tourists on July 6, after being shut for around three months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The iconic monument which drew tourist on a daily basis wore a deserted look amid the lockdown. Traders and small businessmen who were on the verge of unemployment after the closure of the monument have welcomed the decision of its reopening.

People associated with the World Heritage Site, including guides, shopkeepers, rickshaw drivers, hotels, etc. are hopeful of getting employment once the heritage site reopens. "We had said earlier also when the monument was closed, that we can make necessary arrangements. All the things that we are doing today could have been done earlier as well, and it is good that the monument is being reopened. This would also improve the conditions of the local businessmen who were on the verge of starvation," said Munawar Ali, President of National Monument Security Committee.

"It's good news! Work that was closed for months will now start again. This would not only help the guides but all those who are dependent on tourists for survival. I request the government to reduce the rates here to attract tourists," said Shamshuddin Khan, President of Approved Tour Guide Association, Agra. "All the workers and artisans associated here have faced a lot of financial trouble due to the lockdown. It is a good thing that the government is reopening Taj Mahal, as it would help small as well as large businessmen and they can start earning," said Ashok Jain, a shopkeeper at Taj Mahal's Pakhimi Gate.

Earlier, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel announced that all monuments can be reopened with complete precautions from July 6 onwards, amid relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown. "Have decided that all monuments can be opened with complete precautions from 6th July," said Prahlad Singh Patel in a tweet. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil set to pass 1.5 million coronavirus cases, cities reopen anyway

Brazil was set to pass 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, as the virus continues to ravage Latin Americas largest country even as cities reopen bars, restaurants and gyms sparking fears infections will keep rising. Brazil ha...

Man approaches Boeing executives claiming to work for PMO official's staff member, booked by CBI

The CBI has booked Anirudh Singh for allegedly posing as someone working for a staff member of a PMO official and asking the Boeing executives to meet top government officers and a minister over a defence deal bids submitted by the company,...

Search ops launched in J-K's Kathua after reports of 'suspected movement' along IB

Security forces launched a search operation on Friday following reports of suspected movement in the riverine areas along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua-Samba sector, officials said. Some people informed the police...

Killing of newly-married woman: trial to be fast-tracked

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said the trial in the murder of an 18- year-old newly-married woman in Jalna district will be conducted in a fast-track court. Deshmukh made the announcement after the NCPs state women wing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020