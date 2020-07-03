Left Menu
SSB personnel tests positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim; count rises to 102

The 33-year-old jawan has tested positive for COVID-19 at the SSB camp in Yuksom in West Sikkim, Director General- cum-Secretary of the Health Department, Dr Pempa T Bhutia, said. The SSB personnel had entered Sikkim through the Melli check-post on June 24 after undergoing 14-day quarantine in Siliguri in West Bengal, he said.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:08 IST
A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel has tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the state's tally to 102, a health official said on Friday. The 33-year-old jawan has tested positive for COVID-19 at the SSB camp in Yuksom in West Sikkim, Director General- cum-Secretary of the Health Department, Dr Pempa T Bhutia, said.

The SSB personnel had entered Sikkim through the Melli check-post on June 24 after undergoing 14-day quarantine in Siliguri in West Bengal, he said. The jawan was housed at the SSB quarantine centre in Yuksom along with 40 of his colleagues, Bhutia said.

His sample was tested on July 2 and after the reports returned positive for COVID-19, the SSB personnel was admitted to a hospital in Gangtok, he said. The remaining 40 SSB personnel, however, have tested negative for COVID-19 but they will stay in the quarantine facility for seven more days as a precautionary measure, the official said.

Of the 102 cases, 36 are active while 53 people have recovered and 13 Army personnel have been shifted to Siliguri. PTI KDK ACD ACD

