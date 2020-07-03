Left Menu
Nine lakh saplings to be planted in Gautam Buddh Nagar on July 5

District Magistrate Suhas L Y has called on officials of all government departments to make sure that saplings are collected in time and pits are dug so that the target of nine lakh plantations could be achieved, according to an official statement. "Gautam Buddh Nagar is a sensitive district and such a large-scale plantation drive is very important in terms of environment," Suhas said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:09 IST
Nine lakh saplings will be planted in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday as part of a major afforestation drive in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday. In 2018, around six lakh saplings were planted in the district, while the figures crossed 10 lakh-mark in 2019, according to official records.

Preparations are underway in the district, comprising Noida and Greater Noida, to ensure success of the plantation drive two days later, the officials said.

"All officials have been told to also apprise the district forest office after completing their targeted plantations immediately so that a record could be maintained," he said. The DM said the government officials have also been asked to raise awareness about the campaign so that citizens also plant saplings in their area on Sunday.

