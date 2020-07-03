Jharkhand BJP president appoints office-bearers

Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash on Friday appointed several office-bearers, including eight vice-presidents and three general secretaries of the party's state unit. Nilkanth Singh Munda, Sunil Singh, Raj Paliwar, Annapurna Devi, Gangotri Kujur, Pranav Verma, Vinod Sharma and Aparna Sengupta were appointed as vice-presidents of the Jharkhand BJP, a party release said.

Dharampal Singh has been retained as the general secretary (organisation) while Sameer Oraon, Aditya Sahu and Pradip Verma were also appointed as general secretaries, it said. Jaiprakash Bhai Patel, Subodh Singh, Muneshwar Sahu, Naveen Jaiswal, Vivek Bhavani Singh, Sharmila Rajjak, Kajal Pradhan and Rita Mishra were made secretaries while Deepak Banka was appointed as the party's treasurer, the release said.

Pradip Sinha, Pratul Shahdeo, Saroj Singh, Avinash Kumar, Misifika Hassan, Amit Kumar and Kunal Sarangi were appointed as party spokespersons, it added. Prakash succeeded Laxman Gilua as the Jharkhand BJP president on February 25.