Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand BJP president appoints office-bearers

Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash on Friday appointed several office-bearers, including eight vice-presidents and three general secretaries of the party's state unit. Prakash succeeded Laxman Gilua as the Jharkhand BJP president on February 25.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:38 IST
Jharkhand BJP president appoints office-bearers

Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash on Friday appointed several office-bearers, including eight vice-presidents and three general secretaries of the party's state unit. Nilkanth Singh Munda, Sunil Singh, Raj Paliwar, Annapurna Devi, Gangotri Kujur, Pranav Verma, Vinod Sharma and Aparna Sengupta were appointed as vice-presidents of the Jharkhand BJP, a party release said.

Dharampal Singh has been retained as the general secretary (organisation) while Sameer Oraon, Aditya Sahu and Pradip Verma were also appointed as general secretaries, it said. Jaiprakash Bhai Patel, Subodh Singh, Muneshwar Sahu, Naveen Jaiswal, Vivek Bhavani Singh, Sharmila Rajjak, Kajal Pradhan and Rita Mishra were made secretaries while Deepak Banka was appointed as the party's treasurer, the release said.

Pradip Sinha, Pratul Shahdeo, Saroj Singh, Avinash Kumar, Misifika Hassan, Amit Kumar and Kunal Sarangi were appointed as party spokespersons, it added. Prakash succeeded Laxman Gilua as the Jharkhand BJP president on February 25.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Four persons arrested in two cases of murder in Udhampur, Jammu

Four persons have been arrested in connection with two cases of murder in Jammu and Udhampur districts on Friday, police said. Manish Singh and Mohmmad Aslam were arrested in connection with the case of murder registered at Udhampur police ...

Letter to Prez over DU not holding ECA trials in view of COVID-19

Danseuses Sonal Mansingh and Geeta Chandran have endorsed a letter written by some Delhi University professors to the President regarding extra-curricular activities trials not being held this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Presi...

Man slips near canal, stays all night clinging to a tree in Andhra's Nellore

A man was on Friday rescued after he slipped near Kanigiri reservoir main canal and clung to a tree throughout the night. He was on his way to kins place when the incident happened on Thursday in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. Orugumta...

Venezuelan prosecutor issues arrest warrants for opposition's ad hoc central bank board

Venezuelas chief prosecutor on Friday announced arrest warrants for members of the central banks ad hoc board of directors, appointed by opposition leader Juan Guaido, for several crimes, including treason. The announcement from Chief Prose...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020