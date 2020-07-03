Priyanka to speak with UP Congress leaders over state's law and order situation
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a meeting with party leaders through video-conferencing on Saturday to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. "Priyanka Gandhi will hold a meeting with leaders of planning and working groups of the party on Saturday afternoon," the Congress' media convenor, Lalan Kumar, said. The meeting will be held through video-conferencing, he added.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-07-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 23:47 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a meeting with party leaders through video-conferencing on Saturday to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. Eight police personnel, including a DSP, were gunned down in the early hours of Friday in a village near Kanpur by the henchmen of a criminal who lost two of them in a firefight later.
Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered Bikru village to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter who has faced about 60 criminal cases. "Priyanka Gandhi will hold a meeting with leaders of planning and working groups of the party on Saturday afternoon," the Congress' media convenor, Lalan Kumar, said.
The meeting will be held through video-conferencing, he added. "Eight policemen were martyred while they went to nab criminals. I pay my condolence to the family of the martyrs. In UP, law and order has become very bad and criminals have no fear. From common man to policemen, no one is safe," Gandhi said in a tweet on Friday. "The responsibility of law and order is with the chief minister. He should initiate strict action and there should be no laxity in it," she added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
- Congress
- Uttar Pradesh
- Kanpur
- Gandhi
ALSO READ
Congress' internal disputes will come out after RS poll results: Gujarat CM
Good decision to call all-party meet on India-China conflict but 'late', says Congress MP Akhilesh
Ruling YSR Congress bags all four Rajya Sabha seats in the biennial election in Andhra Pradesh: Legislature officials.
Congress' Digvijaya, BJP's Scindia and Solanki win RS polls
Was there a failure of intelligence, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi asks govt at all-party meet on face-off between Indian, Chinese troops.