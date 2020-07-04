Left Menu
COVID: Meghalaya urges forces to extend leave of personnel to avoid their immediate return to state

Around 500 paramilitary personnel, who had gone on leave, are set to return to their postings in the state in the coming days, raising concerns that cases of coronavirus may rise with their return, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said. Chief Secretary M S Rao also convened a meeting with paramilitary forces on the matter, he said.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 04-07-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 00:02 IST
The Meghalaya government said on Friday that it has urged the paramilitary forces to explore the possibility of extending the leave of their personnel, posted in the state, to stop them from returning to their postings immediately amid a rise in coronavirus cases. Around 500 paramilitary personnel, who had gone on leave, are set to return to their postings in the state in the coming days, raising concerns that cases of coronavirus may rise with their return, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said.

Chief Secretary M S Rao also convened a meeting with paramilitary forces on the matter, he said. Tynsong said the paramilitary personnel will not be allowed to come back at the same time.

The move came after seven BSF personnel tested positive for COVID-19, he added. "The government has suggested that arrangements be made for their return in phases. We have also discussed that if it was possible to extend the leave of these paramilitary personnel," said the deputy chief minister.

The state has witnessed a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. There are 18 active cases in the state at present.

According to the Border Security Force (BSF), another 150 personnel would be returning to the state soon. "The Chief Secretary during the meeting held with the paramilitary forces has also issued instructions. Though most cases are coming in from these organisations, I am sure we will be able to contain the spread," Tynsong said.

He said that the building where the BSF personnel were staying on rent in the Umpling area has been completely sealed and declared as a containment area. Meanwhile, district authorities in Ri-Bhoi, which is adjoining Guwahati in Assam, has clamped 48 hours' curfew in villages along the interstate borders from 9 pm, an official said.

The curfew was imposed following instructions from the government, he said. "Taking into consideration the spike that has taken place especially along the Shillong-Guwahati National Highway starting from Byrnihat to Khanapara, we have decided to go for random testing of residents in the area," the official said.

He said direction has been issued to the health department and the district administration, including the district medical and health officer, to conduct random testing on residents of villages along the stretch. Ri-Bhoi has three active cases, all of which are in the Khanapara area.

The curfew has been clamped for the safety of the citizens, especially those residing in areas bordering Guwahati, the official said..

