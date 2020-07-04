Left Menu
Development News Edition

As COVID-19 cases rise, Guj CM visits Surat to assess measures

Concerned over the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Surat, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel arrived in the city on Saturday to take stock of preparedness to tackle the pandemic.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 04-07-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 13:20 IST
As COVID-19 cases rise, Guj CM visits Surat to assess measures

Concerned over the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Surat, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel arrived in the city on Saturday to take stock of preparedness to tackle the pandemic. Surat has seen a worrisome rise in coronavirus cases over the last few days, with several persons testing positive at Katargam, Varachha and Sarthana localities, which are home to diamond polishing units and workers.

Rupani and Patel, who is also the state health minister, will hold a meeting with the district collector, city civic chief and health officials to take stock of the outbreak and steps being taken to contain the spread. The chief minister is accompanied by chief secretary Anil Mukim and chief secretary to the chief minister K Kailasanathan.

The diamond polishing units in the city have been hit by the outbreak, as they were ordered to remain shut for a week starting June 30 after 570 workers and their relatives tested positive for the infection in a month. On Friday, the Surat Municipal Corporation also ordered the closure of paan shops in affected localities in its effort to contain the viral spread.

Surat has so far reported 5,461 COVID-19 cases, of which 198 persons have succumbed to the infection and 1,803 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals..

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Shell CEO does not rule out moving headquarters to Britain

Royal Dutch Shell is not ruling out moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain, the oil companys chief executive Ben van Beurden said in a Dutch newspaper interview published on Saturday. Anglo-Dutch consumer products giant Uni...

Trump attacks 'left-wing cultural revolution' in Mount Rushmore address

P resident Donald Trump on Friday accused angry mobs of trying to erase history with efforts to remove or rethink monuments to U.S. historical figures and used a speech at Mount Rushmore to paint himself as a bulwark against left-wing extre...

Cinema has lost faith in writing: 'Hanna' creator David Farr

For writer David Farr, the fundamental idea behind creating Hanna, a series that he says organically empowers women, was the dearth of female existential heroes in cinema. The writer, who adapted Joe Wrights 2011 film Hanna into an original...

Maha: NCP corporator from Pimpri Chinchwad dies of COVID-19

An NCP corporator from Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtras Pune district, who had tested coronavirus positive, died during treatment at a hospital on Saturday, a senior official said. He was found to have been infected by COVID-19 recently, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020