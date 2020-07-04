Maha: NCP corporator from Pimpri Chinchwad dies of COVID-19

An NCP corporator from Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra's Pune district, who had tested coronavirus positive, died during treatment at a hospital on Saturday, a senior official said. He was found to have been infected by COVID-19 recently, the official said.

"He was being treated at a private hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad. He was also suffering from some other ailments," he said. The NCP leader was actively involved in relief work in the industrial township during the pandemic, sources said.