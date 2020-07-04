Maha: Two held with banned tobacco products worth lakhs

Maha: Two held with banned tobacco products worth lakhsPTI | Palghar | Updated: 04-07-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 17:10 IST
Two persons were arrested andbanned tobacco products worth over Rs 7 lakh were seized froma scrap godown in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghardistrict, police said on Saturday
The district rural police raided the godown in GangdiPada late on Friday and seized gunny bags containing bannedtobacco products worth Rs 7.86 lakh, Palghar police PRO SachinNavadkar said
The accused, Razuddin and Afzal Memon, who is theowner of the premises, were arrested and booked under relevantsections of the Indian Penal Code and Food and DrugAdministration's regulations, he said.
