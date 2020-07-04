Maha: Two held with banned tobacco products worth lakhs

Two persons were arrested andbanned tobacco products worth over Rs 7 lakh were seized froma scrap godown in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghardistrict, police said on Saturday

The district rural police raided the godown in GangdiPada late on Friday and seized gunny bags containing bannedtobacco products worth Rs 7.86 lakh, Palghar police PRO SachinNavadkar said

The accused, Razuddin and Afzal Memon, who is theowner of the premises, were arrested and booked under relevantsections of the Indian Penal Code and Food and DrugAdministration's regulations, he said.