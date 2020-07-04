Left Menu
Kanpur encounter: Dist administration demolishes house of main accused Vikas Dubey

The district administration on Saturday demolished the house of history sheeter Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case in which 8 policemen including a DSP were killed.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-07-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 17:33 IST
Vikas Dubey's house was demolished in Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

The district administration on Saturday demolished the house of history sheeter Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case in which 8 policemen including a DSP were killed. As many as seven other policemen were injured in the incident.

A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday.The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's house. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police has suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubeypur Police Station in Kanpur district for fleeing from the spot during a raid to arrest history sheeter Vikas Dubey, in which eight policemen were killed after a group of assailants opened fire on a police team.

The police eliminated two criminals in the combing operations after the incident. As per the police, both were the residence of Bikaru village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Chaubepur Police Station in Kanpur district. Earlier the IG Kanpur had announced that Rs 50,000 cash will be given to anybody providing any information regarding the whereabouts of Vikas Dubey.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid floral tributes to the policemen who lost their lives in the Bikaru village encounter at the police line and announced Rs 1 crore each ex-gratia for their families. (ANI)

