Man hangs self in Thane hotel room

Man hangs self in Thane hotel roomPTI | Thane | Updated: 04-07-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 17:57 IST
A 28-year-old man allegedlycommitted suicide in a hotel room in Thane city, police saidon Saturday
Vinod Ganeri, a marketing executive in a firm, wasfound hanging in a room by hotel staff late Friday night,Senior Inspector RM Somvanshi of Thane Nagar police stationsaid
"No suicide note was found from the spot. Probe intowhy he took this step is underway," he added.
