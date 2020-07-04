Left Menu
Adityanath also directed private hospitals to use truenat machines for coronavirus screening. He said family members of the patients admitted in COVID hospitals should be provided regular information on their health by telephone. Regarding the international flights coming to the state, the chief minister directed that all those arriving should be properly screened and quarantined.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-07-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 19:08 IST
UP CM asks officials to prepare special work plan for Ghaziabad, GB Nagar to check COVID spread

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the state's health and medical education departments to prepare a special work plan for Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts in view of the growing number of coronavirus cases. In a meeting with senior officials, the chief minister stressed on more efforts for further improving medical facilities in the two districts to check spread of the infection, an official statement issued here said.

The chief minister directed that a special health department team be sent to Ghaziabad which should camp there and ensure better arrangements in COVID hospitals and treatment of the infected people, the press release said, adding that he also said that a similar team be sent to Bulandshahr. Adityanath also directed private hospitals to use truenat machines for coronavirus screening. They are presently being used in government hospitals.

He had earlier sought permission for using truenat machines in private hospitals and permission for the same has been given by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Use of truenat machines in private hospitals will help provide prompt treatment to emergency patients as it would save time spent in waiting for the COVID test reports before starting treatment, the statement said.

Directing the officials to increase the testing capacity which has already crossed the 25,000 tests-per-day mark, the CM said the aim would be to achieve the 30,000 mark in the next phase. Directing the officials to improve facilities in the state's medical colleges,  the chief minister said senior doctors should make regular rounds and an official should be nominated separately to monitor the health services in medical colleges.

He also asked the special secretary-level officials, sent in districts as nodal officers, to undertake regular monitoring of all the COVID hospitals. He said family members of the patients admitted in COVID hospitals should be provided regular information on their health by telephone.

Regarding the international flights coming to the state, the chief minister directed that all those arriving should be properly screened and quarantined. Similarly, those arriving through trains and buses should also be screened. The chief minister also said he would personally visit some districts and also review programmes slated to be launched against communicable diseases later this month.

