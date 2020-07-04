Left Menu
Two BSF jawans in Mizoram test positive for COVID-19

Mamit district has reported 20 cases, Siaha district- 18, Kolasib district- 11, Champhai district- 10, Lawngtlai-8, Serchhip, Saitual and Khawzawl districts have reported 3 cases each while Hnahthial has not reported any Covid-19 case yet. Of the 49 cases in Lunglei district, 46 people have recovered so far and 32 out of 39 people in Aizawl district have also recovered.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-07-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 19:35 IST
Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans posted in Mizoram's Lunglei district have tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the northeast states tally to 164, an official said. The two jawans aged 50 and 53 have returned from Kerala recently, the official said.

They were confirmed with COVID-19 at Lunglei hospital with the help of Truenat machine on Saturday, she said. The two jawans developed symptoms of COVID-19 and they have been placed under quarantine at a BSF camp in Vanhne, about 20 km from Lunglei town, since their arrival in the state, the official said.

Meanwhile, Health department sources said that at least three persons-all males were discharged from a Dedicated Covid-19 Health Centre (DHCC) in Champhai town in the eastern part of the state bordering Myanmar on Saturday. With the newly three recovered persons, at least 130 people have so far recovered from the deadly virus, it said.

The sources also said that at least 122 samples were tested at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) near Aizawl and Lunglei hospital on Saturday and 120 of them came out as negative. Mizoram has so far reported 164 COVID-19 cases, of which 34 are active.

Lunglei district has reported the highest cases with 49, followed by Aizawl district with 39. Mamit district has reported 20 cases, Siaha district- 18, Kolasib district- 11, Champhai district- 10, Lawngtlai-8, Serchhip, Saitual and Khawzawl districts have reported 3 cases each while Hnahthial has not reported any Covid-19 case yet.

Of the 49 cases in Lunglei district, 46 people have recovered so far and 32 out of 39 people in Aizawl district have also recovered. There are 10 active cases out of 18 cases in Siaha district, 10 out of 20 cases in Mamit district, 2 out of 10 in Champhai district and 1 out 3 cases in Khawzawl district.

All the COVID-19 infected patients in Kolasib, Serchhip, Lawngtlai and Saitual districts have already recovered. Along with Hnahthial, Kolasib, Serchhip, Lawngtlai and Saitual district are COVID-19 free as of now.

