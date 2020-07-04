Hot weather conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab
Hot weather conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Saturday, with most places in the two states recording above normal day temperature, the MeT department said. The maximum temperature in Chandigarh was 35.3 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department said.
In Haryana, Hisar recorded a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius, which was two notches above the normal for this part of the season, it said. The day temperature in Narnaul was 41.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.
Ambala recorded a high of 35.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, while the maximum temperature in Karnal was 35 degrees Celsius, it said. In Punjab, Amritsar registered a high of 37.7 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal limits, the MeT department said.
It said the day temperature in Ludhiana was 36.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal limits. The maximum temperature in Patiala was 36.5 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.
