ED files fresh chargesheet in Rajasthan fraud medical claim PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a fresh case charge sheet against a Jaipur-based man for allegedly claiming fake medical reimbursement worth Rs 2.65 crore from the government, the agency said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 19:47 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a fresh case charge sheet against a Jaipur-based man for allegedly claiming fake medical reimbursement worth Rs 2.65 crore from the government, the agency said on Saturday. This is a supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) field in the case against main accused Shiv Narayan Joshi and his associates Lokesh Paliwal and K L Kumawat, it said.

The charge sheet been filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur, the central probe agency said in a statement. The first charge sheet in this case was filed in March 2018.

A probe found that "Joshi had created forged, fabricated and manipulated documents on the basis of which he claimed reimbursement for medical expenses incurred for the treatment of his son". "This way, he cheated the government to the tune of Rs 2.65 crore," the ED alleged.

Joshi, the ED said, after retaining some portion of the proceeds of the crime, transferred some amount to the other accused, Paliwal and Kumawat.  Assets worth over Rs 1.13 crore of the accused have been attached in the past by the agency in this case, which it took cognisance of some years ago after going through a Jaipur police FIR..

