2 militants killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam, Army man suffers injury

Two unidentified militants were killed and an Army man was injured during an encounter between the ultras and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Arrah area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Saturday based on specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing a gunfight in which two militants were killed, the official said.

During the operation, an Army man was injured and he has been rushed to a hospital, he added. He said the operation was going on till last reports came in and further details were awaited.