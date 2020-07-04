Left Menu
Coronavirus: MP records one-day highest increase of 307

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded its biggest single-day spike of 307 coronavirus patients with Morena emerging as a hotspot, which took the case count in the state to 14,604, health officials said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:43 IST
Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded its biggest single-day spike of 307 coronavirus patients with Morena emerging as a hotspot, which took the case count in the state to 14,604, health officials said. With five more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll went up to 598, they said.

Three deaths were reported in Indore and one each in Dhar and Katni districts. Of new cases, the highest 78 were reported from Morena district which borders on Rajasthan's Dholpur, followed by 51 in Bhopal, 34 in Indore and 28 in Gwalior, officials said.

"The door-to-door survey under the ongoing `Kill Corona' campaign has resulted in the biggest single-day spike. The number may go up further," an official told PTI.

The campaign began on July 1 and will run till July 15. The first COVID-19 cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh on March 20 with four persons testing positive in Jabalpur.

On Saturday, 185 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery. Morena has emerged as a new infection hotspot with 269 cases found in the last five days, taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the district to 618.

The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 34 to 4,810 and the death toll in the district to 241. State capital Bhopal has reported 2,984 patients so far, including 105 deaths.

No new coronavirus case was reported from 20 districts since Friday evening. Three districts did not have any active cases on Saturday, health officials said. There are 1,029 active containment zones in the state at present.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 14,604, active cases 2,772, new cases 307, death toll 598, recovered 11,234, total number of people tested 3,98,329. PTI ADU MAS KRK KRK

