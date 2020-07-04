45 more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand; total rises to 3,093

Forty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 3,093

Of the new cases, 17 were reported in Udham Singh Nagar, eight in Dehradun, six in Bageshwar, five in Uttarkashi, four in Nainital, two in Almora and one case each was reported from Pauri, Tehri and Haridwar, a Health department bulletin said

As many as 2,502 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far, 42 have died and 27 have migrated, it said.