Case registered against Ram Gopal Varma over reported plan to make film on honour killing

A case has been registered against film director Ram Gopal Varma as per a court directive on a petition filed by the father of a man who was killed in an incident of alleged honour killing in 2018.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-07-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 21:08 IST
Varma has reportedly announced a plan to make a film on the issue. Balaswamy approached the court last month, police added. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

He also contended that their photos were being used without their consent, they said. The case was registered today at Miryalaguda in Telangana under Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and under other sections of IPC and SC/ST POA Amendment Act, 2015, they said.

The court directive was received on Saturday. Along with Varma, the case also includes the producer of the proposed film, police said.

Varma has reportedly announced a plan to make a film on the issue. Balaswamy approached the court last month, police added.

Pranay was killed in 2018, in what came to be known as an incident of honour killing after he married an upper-caste woman. Pranay's father-in-law was an accused in the killing.

The father-in-law had allegedly committed suicide in March this year...

