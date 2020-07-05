IED blast in J-K's Pulwama leaves CRPF personnel injured

Srinagar, July 5 (PTI) A CRPF personnel was injured in a low-intensity improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Security forces also detected and defused another IED in the district later, a police official said.

The official said the IED blast occurred at Gongoo area of Pulwama in South Kashmir this morning as security forces were passing through the area. He said the CRPF personnel suffered injuries in his hands due to the blast, but his condition is stated to be stable. The security forces fired few shots in the air after the blast, the official said.