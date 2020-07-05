Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atma nirbhar Bharat call to help country capitalise on its inherent strengths:Naidu

The call for a self-reliant India is not aimed at encouraging "protectionism or isolationism", but for adopting a pragmatic development strategy to enable the country recognise and capitalise on its inherent strengths, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 14:25 IST
Atma nirbhar Bharat call to help country capitalise on its inherent strengths:Naidu
File photo Image Credit: IANS

The call for a self-reliant India is not aimed at encouraging "protectionism or isolationism", but for adopting a pragmatic development strategy to enable the country to recognise and capitalize on its inherent strengths, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday. Speaking at the virtual launch of 'Elyments' mobile app, Naidu said the "Atma nirbhar Bharat" campaign was aimed at giving a new boost to the economic potential of the country by strengthening infrastructure, using modern technologies, enriching human resource, and creating robust supply chains. Naidu said it was quite appropriate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge' on Saturday as it would encourage Indian IT specialists to prepare apps for various uses to enhance the quality of life.

The vice president noted that more than a thousand IT professionals, who are also the volunteers of the Art of Living, have together created the app. Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was also part of the virtual launch.

On the YouTube link of the launch event, the developers said on Elements, "People will be able to connect globally and shop locally". Data of users is stored in India and user's data will never be shared with a third party without the user's consent, the write up said. It allows free audio-video calls and a private chat connection.

The vice president said such initiatives by the Indian tech industry and professionals were truly praiseworthy as they not only demonstrated India's prowess in technology but also were a step towards a self-reliant India..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's daily rise surpasses 10,000

For the first time, South Africa is reporting more than 10,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a single day. That brings the countrys total confirmed cases to more than 187,977, by far the most of any country in Africa.South Africa also ...

McQuarrie says new film with Cruise will see him play 'a very un-Tom character'

Hollywood star Tom Cruises frequent collaborator, filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie says he has an idea for a new film that features the actor in a completely different avatar. The director, who has worked with Cruise on the Mission Impossibl...

Industry for alternate sourcing destination as cost from China not going down: Signify Innovations

Signify Innovations, erstwhile Philips Lighting, has said the industry is looking for alternate destinations to source components as procurement cost from China is not going down since last three-four years. The companies globally had start...

Bedi derailing 'Swachch Bharat' scheme in Yanam: Minister

Puducherry, July 5 PTI Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao on Sunday charged Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi with derailing the centrally sponsored Swachch Bharat Abhiyan scheme in Yanam region. The scheme has come to a grinding h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020