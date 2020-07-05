Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yashomati Thakur writes to CM requesting WFH for female govt employees

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray requesting him to pass an order to allow female government employees with health issues to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-07-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 16:04 IST
Yashomati Thakur writes to CM requesting WFH for female govt employees
Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray requesting him to pass an order to allow female government employees with health issues to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "A request was made to allow pregnant women and those with kidney and blood pressure-related health issues to work from home. They are definitely willing to work but they would feel more comfortable if they were allowed to be at home during the spread of the coronavirus."

She also said that COVID-19-induced restrictions have created a lot of inadequacies for female employees. "The unavailability of public transport has made it very difficult for many people to commute. These women must be allowed the convenience to work from home," she added.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country with a total of 2,00,064 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ASHAs pillars of COVID-19 response in R'than, reached out to 39 cr people: Health ministry

Accredited Social Health Activists have emerged as integral pillars of Rajasthans COVID-19 response and reached out to nearly 39 crore people in eight crore households, in collaboration with Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, for active surveillance...

New Delhi, Kabul inks 5 MoUs for development of educational infrastructure in Afghanistan

India and Afghanistan on Sunday signed five memoranda of understanding MoUs for the development of educational infrastructure in four Afghan provinces namely Nooristan, Farah, Badakhshan and Kapisa. The Five MoUs which were signed today, we...

Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

A shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left two people dead and eight wounded, a sheriffs official said. Two Greenville County sheriffs deputies noticed a disturbance at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m., and saw a large crowd running out ...

SAIL Chairman joins office after testing negative for COVID-19

SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary has resumed office after tested negative for covid-19 virus, an official said. Chaudhary had gone into a three-week institutional quarantine after he tested positive for coronavirus.Our chairman has tested...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020