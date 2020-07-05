Yashomati Thakur writes to CM requesting WFH for female govt employees

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray requesting him to pass an order to allow female government employees with health issues to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "A request was made to allow pregnant women and those with kidney and blood pressure-related health issues to work from home. They are definitely willing to work but they would feel more comfortable if they were allowed to be at home during the spread of the coronavirus."

She also said that COVID-19-induced restrictions have created a lot of inadequacies for female employees. "The unavailability of public transport has made it very difficult for many people to commute. These women must be allowed the convenience to work from home," she added.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country with a total of 2,00,064 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)