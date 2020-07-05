Mumbai: Fishing community seek help from govt following incessant rainfall

A large number of people from the Koli fishing community in Mumbai sought help from the local administration on Sunday after heavy rains lashed the city for three consecutive days. Jayesh Bhoir, a fisherman who lives in the Colaba Koliwada, said that this monsoon rain has put additional pressure on his financial condition.

"We have not been operating for the last two months because of the COVID-19 guidelines and our business has been terribly affected. That along with the heavy rains has made it really difficult. The government should at least take care of our community during natural calamities like these. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation hasn't yet cleaned the gutters and it usually happens before the monsoon season." Bhoir said. While speaking to ANI, another local said, "We're scared for our safety, we live in low lying areas. Admin should help us."

The Mumbai Police on Sunday also cautioned the local residents against venturing in the waters or around the sea. It also tweeted that due to the rain-induced waterlogging, many roads have been closed. (ANI)