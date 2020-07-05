No new COVID-19 case in Himachal Pradesh in last 24 hours

With no new COVID-19 case reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 1,046. This includes 326 active cases and 9 deaths, according to the state's health department on Sunday.

Kangra district has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state till now with 283 confirmed cases. While, 186 are still active, 193 people have recovered. The state has seen two deaths due to the pandemic. As many as 6,73,165 confirmed cases were reported from across the country, with 409083 patients recovered and 773 deaths. (ANI)