Woman school alleges she was beaten up at police station

Tuticorin, July 5 (PTI): A woman school teacher has petitioned the DSP, alleging that the was beaten up at a police station and forced to withdraw her complaint over her brother's 'suspicious' death in February this year. Shanthi alleged that she was beaten up at the station by a policeman, asking her to withdraw her complaint and she had to do so.

PTI | Tuticorin | Updated: 05-07-2020 17:23 IST
Woman school alleges she was beaten up at police station

Tuticorin, July 5 (PTI): A woman school teacher has petitioned the DSP, alleging that the was beaten up at a police station and forced to withdraw her complaint over her brother's 'suspicious' death in February this year. M Shanthi said her brother, an employee of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, died under 'mysterious circumstances' in February 22 while on his way to work.

Police had however registered it as a road accident death, she said. She claimed that locals had told her that her brother was beaten up by a policeman.

Shanthi said she submitted a petition to the District Collector and the District Superintendent of Police in this regard. She was later asked to appear in person at the police station for an inquary. Shanthi alleged that she was beaten up at the station by a policeman, asking her to withdraw her complaint and she had to do so.

