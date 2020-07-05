Left Menu
Delhi gets 10,000-bed COVID care centre; LG says it'll play crucial role in fight against pandemic

With the guidance and support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, now Delhi has one of the largest COVID care centre facilities which will play a crucial role in the fight against the pandemic, Baijal said. "Advised to keep special focus on severely ill patients and if required, shift them to dedicated COVID hospitals.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 18:55 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday inaugurated the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID care centre, one of the "largest" such facilities in the world, at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas here, saying it will play a crucial role in the fight against the pandemic. Baijal reviewed the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators, ICUs and medical staff at the centre set up in Chhatarpur.

He also congratulated the Indo-Tibetan Border Police on taking over the facility. While the Delhi government has provided administrative support, the ITBP is the nodal agency operating it under the name 'Operation Corona Warriors'. With the guidance and support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, now Delhi has one of the largest COVID care centre facilities which will play a crucial role in the fight against the pandemic, Baijal said.

"Advised to keep special focus on severely ill patients and if required, shift them to dedicated COVID hospitals. Instructed SDMC to ensure cleanliness and sanitation at the centre. Management of COVID centre by ITBP is greatly appreciated," Baijal said in a tweet. Till Sunday evening, 25 patients, including four people with mild comorbidities, had been admitted to the facility from South Delhi district, an official said.

The centre is 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide -- roughly the size of 20 football fields combined -- and have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each. "The total bed capacity at the centre may go up to 10,200 making it the largest COVID-19 care facility in India so far," the ITBP said in a statement, adding that it is also the "largest such facility envisaged worldwide".

It has two segments -- COVID Care Centre (CCC), where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated, and Dedicated COVID Health Care (DCHC) which will treat symptomatic cases and will have an oxygen support system. The CCC will have 90 per cent beds, while the DCHC will have the rest. More than 1,000 doctors, nurses and paramedics of the ITBP and other central armed police forces, and another 1,000 paramedics, assistants and security staff have been deployed at the facility for its smooth operation.

ITBP Director General SS Deswal, who attended the inauguration ceremony, said a team of counsellors and psychiatrists will also be present at this facility to help those who are stressed or traumatised due to the coronavirus outbreak. The force has made adequate arrangements at the centre, including for security, a reception, a call centre, nursing stations, command control stores, maintenance staff, etc.

A robust admission and monitoring system has been prepared as 'e-Hospital', wherein the patients' details such as the ambulance that brought him/her in, symptoms, date of admission, etc. will be collected, shared and monitored digitally, the ITBP said. E-vehicles and ambulances have also been deployed for facilitating the movement of patients inside the centre.

Apart from peripheral and close-camp security, a special "Quick Reaction Team" is also deployed at the centre to attend to sudden security requirements. Volunteers from the religious sect of Radha Soami Beas will also help run the centre.

The South Delhi district administration said the facility requires speed of management as well as analysis and operations that makes it imperative to explore extensive use of information and technology. Therefore, the "e-Hospital" software of the National Informatics Centre is being used to manage all medical operations, right from admission to treatment, investigation, progress, referral and discharge, it said.

The patients will be admitted from all over Delhi through respective district surveillance officers, it added. Most of the basic infrastructure -- beds, mattresses, linens, etc. -- has been donated by various civil society organisations and non-governmental organisations.

A recreational centre has been made available to the patients along with a library, board games, skipping ropes, etc. They will be provided five healthy meals a day along with immunity boosting chyavanprash, juices and 'kadha', officials said. The home minister had inspected the facility on June 27 and motivated the ITBP staff deployed there. PTI GVS BUN NES SNE

