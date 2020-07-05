Heavy rains lash several parts of Haryana and Punjab, mercury drops

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Haryana and Punjab in the early hours on Sunday, bringing down the mercury by a few notches and providing a much-needed relief to people from the sultry weather. Chandigarh and its adjoining towns of Mohali in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana also received rains.

Karnal, Hisar, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Jind, Kaithal and Ambala were among other places in Haryana to be lashed by rains. There were reports of tree branches falling on roads in the Kaithal-Jind area and disruption in power supply at some places.

Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Rupnagar in Punjab also received showers. Sultry weather conditions had prevailed in Haryana and Punjab and their common capital Chandigarh for the past week.

The maximum temperatures dropped by up to three degrees Celsius after rains. Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 34.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.

Hisar in Haryana recorded a high of 34.5 degrees Celsius, down four notches against normal, while Karnal registered a high of 32.4. Ambala recorded a maximum of 33.6 degrees Celsius, while Narnaul's maximum settled at 35.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded below-normal maximums at 33.5, 33.7 and 33.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. The Meteorological Department here has forecast more rains in the region over the next two days.